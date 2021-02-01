New Delhi, February 1: The Union Budget 2021 was presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. It was the first budget after the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The Union Budget 2021 focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat or Self Reliant India. Most Importantly, price of petrol diesel and alcohol will go up, while the government cut the custom duty on several other things making them cheaper.

Notably, the Centre imposed agri cess has been imposed on Petrol and diesel. Agri Infra cess has also imposed on gold, silver and alcoholic beverages. Crude palm oil will also become more expensive as 17.5 percent agri infra cess has been imposed. The government also increased customs duty on Cotton and silk, therefore cloth will likely to become expensive.

Here Are List of Things Which Will become Expensive:

Petrol And Diesel

Cloth

Crude Palm Oil.

Mobiles And Home Appliances.

Things Which Will Become Cheaper:

Custom Solar Lanterns

Automobile spare parts as customs duty on scrap has been deducted

In 2021-22 Budget, Sitharaman did not announce a change in income tax slabs for individuals. The only change was that senior citizens above 75 years of age will be exempted from filing an income tax return if their source of income is only salary and interest.

This year, the Union budget was delivered in paperless form for the first time due to coronavirus pandemic. The Finance Minister read out the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 through a tab, making it the first digital budget on the Indian government. Traditionally, the budget was made in the form of "Bahi Khata", written or typed on papers.

