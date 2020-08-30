Chandigarh, August 30: Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Sunday stated that the state government has withdrawn the August 28 order to close the market on Mondays and Tuesdays, so there would be no lockdown from now onwards. The state minister said that the decision was taken after Central Government didn't give the right to impose lockdown by state governments under Unlock 4 norms.

Announcing about state government's decision, Anij Vij took to Twitter and wrote, "The Central Government has not given the right to lock down the State Governments in Unlock 4, so the Haryana Government has withdrawn the August 28 order to close the market on Mondays and Tuesdays. So there will be no lockdown now." Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

Here's what Anij Vij said:

केंद्र सरकार ने अनलॉक 4 में प्रदेश सरकारों को लॉक डाउन करने का अधिकार नही दिया है इसलिए हरियाणा सरकार का दिनांक 28 अगस्त का सोमवार और मंगलवार को बाज़ार बंद रखने का आदेश वापिस ले लिया है । इसलिए अब कोई लॉक डाउन नही होगा । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 30, 2020

Earlier, the Haryana state government issued a circular on August 28 and announced the closure of markets on Monday and Tuesday amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, essential items were eased in the order. As per the Union Health Ministry website, Haryana has 10,606 active cases, while 50,711 have been discharged. Meanwhile, 670 people have died in the state due to COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).