Mumbai, February 18: Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, received moderate rainfall on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted "thunderstorms and hail" over some parts of the state. Rain Forecast in Maharashtra: Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli and Satara to Receive Rains and Thunderstorm.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spell of rain likely to occur or continue in the districts of Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli and Satara during next 3 to 4 hours. Possibility of hail at isolated places.," the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai tweeted.

Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai Tweet:

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spell of rain likely to occur or continue in the districts of Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli and Satara during next 3 to 4 hours. Possibility of hail at isolated places. pic.twitter.com/TdOrUIINws — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) February 18, 2021

Taking to Twitter, netizens tweeted about unseasonal rains. "What is happening to Mumbai wheater, its raining #MumbaiRains," a user said. Another tweeted, "Raining in areas surrounding Mumbai. Small chance that some parts of Mumbai will get few drops of rains."

Twitter Reactions:

What is happening to mumbai wheater, its raining #MumbaiRains — DillikisardiorBBkigarmiEijazKhan (@Bhavana51287264) February 18, 2021

Raining in areas surrounding Mumbai. Small chance that some parts of Mumbai will get few drops of rains. — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) February 18, 2021

Heavy rains in #Kharghar, Navi Mumbai... 🌧 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 18, 2021

#MumbaiRains unexpected with thunder and heavy rain at Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HMSFnBqsK0 — Vinayak Rajguru (@Vinayak519) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, hailstorm is also expected in isolated places of the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).