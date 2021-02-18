Rain Forecast in Maharashtra: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spell of rain likely to occur or continue in the districts of Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli and Satara.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spell of rain likely to occur or continue in the districts of Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli and Satara during next 3 to 4 hours. Possibility of hail at isolated places. pic.twitter.com/TdOrUIINws — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) February 18, 2021

Windy and Probability of Rain in Mumbai

