New Delhi, June 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Uttar Pradesh to participate in the 'Ground Breaking Ceremony @ 3.0' of the UP Investors Summit.

Modi will also visit the ancestral home of President Ram Nath Kovind.

In a series of tweets Prime Minister Modi said, "Leaving for Lucknow, where I will take part in the Ground Breaking Ceremony @ 3.0 of the UP Investors Summit. The foundation stone for various investment projects will be laid which will transform the lives of people in UP."

The Prime Minister noted that in the last five years, Uttar Pradesh has made efforts to draw more investments. "In the last five years, Uttar Pradesh has made numerous efforts to draw record investment in the state. These investments cover diverse sectors. The good business environment in the state augurs well for both investors and the local youth. PM Narendra Modi Led-Cabinet Allows Procurement by ‘Cooperatives’ As Buyers on Government E-Marketplace.

"After the programme in Lucknow I will be in Kanpur to attend a series of programmes in the august presence of Rashtrapati Ji. The programmes include a visit to the Pathri Mata Mandir, Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhawan and Milan Kendra, Rashtrapati Ji's ancestral house," the Prime Minister added.

During the 'Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0', the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore. The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

