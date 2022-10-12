Lucknow, October 12: A shocking incident has come to light from Krishna Nagar where an elderly man was beaten to death by 3 armed men who entered his house through the terrace. According to the report published by the Hindustan Times, the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per the reports, the deceased was identified as Madhubala Saxena, a retired bank employee who was a resident of Taneja Society in the locality. Her nephew Saujanya Saxena also lives in the house with his wife and daughter. The couple saved themselves as they locked themselves in a room when they heard an elderly woman's screams. Gurugram: 3 Weeks On, Brother-in-Law Arrested for Man’s Murder in Sadar Bazaar.

The police said the nephew of the deceased suspected the involvement of a jailed-history sheeter, Lalit Sonkar, who had personal enmity with the family for the past few years. Meanwhile, teams were constituted to identify and arrest the assailants. An FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. Mumbai: Youth Killed by Unidentified Men in Powai, Cops Nab Accused Within 2 Hours of Murder Using Social Media.

In another incident, six men were arrested earlier this month after two Dalit girls were found hanging dead from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

