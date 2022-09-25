Gurugram, September 25: Three weeks after a man was shot dead inside a garment store in Sadar bazaar, cops have arrested the prime accused of the crime. The arrested person was identified as Chaman, the brother-in-law of the deceased, reported Hindustan Times. The incident had taken place on September 1 when three men barged into the store and fired at least five to six bullets at the man, who died on the spot.

The victim, Sukhbir Khatana (48), was shopping with his cousin at a showroom near Agarwal Dharamshala when the incident took place. Sukhbir’s son alleged that the accused shared a troubled relationship with the victim and killed him over a personal dispute. Family members also alleged that Chaman threatened to kill Sukhbir on several occasions as he was unhappy with him marrying his sister. BJP Leader Sukhbir Khatana Shot Dead in Gurugram Cloth Showroom, Accused Caught on Camera (Watch Video).

During rigorous interrogation, Chaman confessed to killing Sukhbir as he was unhappy about him marrying his sister. “According to Chaman, Khatana married his sister against their wishes he was planning to kill him since then. He came in contact with gangster Vikram and joined his gang. He was part of an attempt to kill Papla’s rival Surendra aka Cheeku in 2015 but was unsuccessful, following which Vikram was arrested from Behrod, Rajasthan, said police.

