Coimbatore, October 8: Crimes against women and girl child continue to rise. In two separate incidents of rape and molestation the Perur all-woman police on Friday booked a 25-year-old guest worker for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old rape survivor and arrested another 22-year-old man for molesting a minor girl, who was his kin.

TOI quoted a police officer as saying that Pappu, a native of Odisha was a guest worker with a textile mill in a village near Karumathampatti. He was a customer of a grocery shop that was located adjacent to the girl's house and raped her on several occasions.

The girl's family members took her to a hospital when the girl complained about stomach pain a few days ago. The doctors at the hospital found that the girl was pregnant for four months. Police have registered a complaint against Pappu on Friday morning who has left for his hometown. He has been booked under Section 5(l) read with 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The girl was earlier raped by her father's friend on several occasions last year. The accused was arrested in that case and remanded in judicial custody. The case is now under trial before the special court for Pocso cases.

In the second case, the 22-year-old man was nabbed for molesting his 17-year-old kin. Police that that the man molested the minor girl at her grandmother's residence near Karumathampatti and often threatened her over phone. Unable to bear the mental torture, the girl attempted to commit suicide two weeks ago. After the girl told her mother about the incident she lodged a police complaint. Police registered a case against the man under sections 9(l), 10, 11(i) and 12 of the Pocso Act and arrested him on Friday.

