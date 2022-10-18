Vadodara, Oct 18: At least six people were killed and 13 others injured when a bus collided with a container truck on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Gujarat's Vadodara in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The injured were rushed to Government hospital in the city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police G D Palsana said: " The passenger bus en route to Mumbai collided with a container truck while trying to overtake it at 4 a.m."

Watch bus-truck collision in Vadodara claims 6 lives:

Watch bus-truck collision in Vadodara claims 6 lives:

Four persons died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at government hospital, the ACP said.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake a container truck carrying wheat, and at the same time, the latter applied brake.

After the accident, the driver of the container truck fled the scene.

Police are searching for the container truck driver.

