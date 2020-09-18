Agra, Sep 18: A 17-year-old boy allegedly transferred Rs 15 lakh from his grandfather's bank account to his e-wallet to pay for his lavish lifestyle.

"An 80-year-old retired Air Force officer Raja Ram reported that illegal online transactions of Rs 15 lakh has been done from his account by an unidentified person within five months, from March to August this year. A case was registered under section 420 of IPC at Shahganj police station," Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said.

The victim claimed that he neither received any call nor had given his OTP to anyone regarding any online transaction. The complaint was transferred to the district cyber-crime cell.

Investigations revealed that the money was transferred from Raja Ram's account into Paytm and Mobikwik wallets, which were created by using a fake SIM card.

The amount was later transferred to the account of the victim's daughter-in-law, whose son was involved in it.

According to Cybercrime officer Vijay Tomar, the boy had been regularly withdrawing small amounts of money. He used to delete the SMS alerts from his grandfather's phone after giving OTP to his friend, Mohit Solanki, 21, who was the mastermind.

Two other persons who were involved in the crime were identified as Krishna, 24, who provided a fake SIM card for creating the Paytm and Mobikwik accounts and Aakash Kumar, 20, who converted some online transactions into cash for spending on liquor and buying mobile phones. All the accused have been arrested and the minor has also been apprehended.

