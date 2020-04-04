‘How to Make a Face Mask?’ to ‘Are N95 Masks Washable and Reusable?’ FAQs on Face Masks As Its Demand Rises During Coronavirus Pandemic Answered

Face Masks (Photo Credits: Unsplash, Pexels)

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO. With world countries declaring lockdown, most people are confined to their homes. And those who step out for essential good or emergencies are expected to wear a facemask. While many say one only those affected have to wear it, according to recent CDC advisory, facemasks are important as "a significant portion of individuals" with coronavirus don't show symptoms, and can unknowingly transmit the virus to others. With the demand for facemask increasing, countries began facing a shortage of face masks. Many have now started making their own masks at home with cotton cloths, handkerchiefs and bandanas. Meanwhile, we have made a list of FAQs on facemasks you answer your queries. During such tough times, it is important to be a responsible citizen and cooperate with the government to contain the virus. CDC Recommends Use of Cloth Face Masks amid Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 Prevention Tips You Should Know.

A cloth face mask is quite different than an N95 mask. Doctors, nurses and those in the frontline fighting the current pandemic wears N95 facemask, which is a piece of highly protective respirator equipment so desperately needed among healthcare professionals right. Here are some FAQs on facemasks as its demand rises.

1. How to make a face mask?

Facemasks can be made in a different way according to the availability of the materials. You can fold white handkerchief in two and put rubber bands to hold it on the ear. How to Make Face Masks at Home Easy? Simple DIY Method to Make Cost-Effective Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Tutorial Video)

2. What material for the face mask filter?

Cotton is the best material required to make a face mask.

3. Are N95 masks washable and reusable?

N95 masks are both washable and reusable

4. Where to buy face masks?

You can buy a face mask from medical stores or places that sell clean mask. It is ideal to buy 100 per cent organic cotton facemask. Reformation, Monogram, Amazon, Sanctuary, Etsy, Katie May are some of the websites from where you can buy it online.

5. How to make a mask with a bandana?

You can easily make a face mask using a bandana and two rubber bands. You have to hold it lengthwise and put rubber bands to hold your ear.

6. How to make a mask without a sewing machine?

Facemask can be made easily without a sewing machine. Take a cotton fabric and fold it lengthwise. Then put rubberbands through both sides to hold it on your ear. How to Make No-Sew Face Mask at Home with Cotton Bandana? Watch Step-by-Step Easy DIY Tutorial.

7. What is PPE mask?

PPE masks are facemasks and N95 respirators which is a part of personal protective equipment used to protect the wearer from liquid and airborne particles contaminating the face. However, they are one part of an infection-control strategy.

8. Where to buy cloth face mask?

Cloth face masks are available at medical stores or supermarkets.

Coronavirus has until now affected 1,118,921 people and killed 58,937 deaths. Around 226,769 have been recovered, however, the disease incited fear in the minds of people. Let's follow the guidelines by official health experts and do our bit in curbing the disease.