New Delhi, February 4: The unemployment rate for persons of 15 years and above in urban areas was 6.9 per cent in 2019-20, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said on Thursday, citing the latest Periodic Labour Force (PLF) Survey report. The joblessness rates in 2017-18 and 2018-19 were 7.7 per cent and 7.6 per cent respectively.

The data on employment and unemployment is collected through the PLF Survey conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18. The minister said in Rajya Sabha that the government has launched All-India Quarterly Establishment Based Employment Survey (AQEES) in April 2021. Rural Unemployment Moves Up, Urban Joblessness Dips Marginally; Labour Market to See Tougher Challenges in Both Urban & Rural Pockets Over Next Few Months, Say Experts.

As per the result of the second round of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for the period July-September 2021, employment increased to 3.10 crore in the nine selected sectors of the economy which was 3.08 crore during April-June, 2021 against a total of 2.37 crores in these sectors taken collectively, as reported in the Sixth Economic Census 2013-14. India’s Unemployment Rate Rose to 7.91% in December 2021, Says CMIE Report.

Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, Manufacturing accounted for nearly 39 per cent, followed by Education with 22 per cent and Health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10 per cent. Trade and Transport sectors engaged 5.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent of the total estimated workers respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).