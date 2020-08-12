Lucknow, August 12: Over 100 inmates of Lucknow jail fell ill after they were administered a wrong medicine. The condition of 22 prisoners is said to be serious and they have been admitted to the jail hospital.

According to the DG (Prisons), Anand Kumar, the pharmacist, instead of Cetirizine, gave the inmates Haloperidol, an antipsychotic medication that is used in the treatment of schizophrenia. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Private Tutor in Kanpur Held for Showing Porn Videos to 10-Year-Old Student.

The inmates started complaining of lethargy and sleepiness. A notice has been served to the pharmacist Ashish Verma to explain the wrong medication.

Jail sources said that the jail doctor N.K. Verma had prescribed Cetirizine for allergic problems to the inmates but the pharmacist gave them the wrong medicines.

DIG (Jail) Sanjeev Tripathi has also issued a show cause notice to the Lucknow jail superintendent on the issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).