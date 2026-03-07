Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, has finally broken his silence regarding the intense speculation surrounding his marriage. Speaking at a Women’s Day event in Chennai on Saturday, the actor-turned-politician addressed the "recent problems" in his life, urging his vast fanbase to remain calm and not let the controversy cause them distress. Thalapathy Vijay Divorce Case: Actor To Pay INR 250 Crore Alimony to Wife Sangeetha?.

The statement comes after weeks of silence following reports that his wife of nearly 27 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce.

What Did Vijay Say About the Recent Problems Surrounding His Personal Life?

During his address, Vijay adopted a protective tone toward his supporters, acknowledging the public scrutiny without explicitly naming the legal proceedings or the allegations involved.

"Don't worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time," Vijay told the gathering. "I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems."

The actor’s remarks appear aimed at de-escalating the growing social media storm, where fans and critics have been locked in heated debates regarding his personal integrity and the future of his political career.

Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence on ‘Recent Problems’ – Watch Video

Thalapathy Vijay indirectly addresses the divorce issue. He is not distracted by it. He says it's not worth it, and he will take care of it. 👍🔥pic.twitter.com/fbi1TwKu9R — George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) March 7, 2026

Public Appearances With Trisha Krishnan Fuel Speculation

The timing of the divorce buzz coincided with Vijay’s recent public appearance at a wedding reception in Chennai, where he was seen with actress Trisha Krishnan. The duo’s coordinated outfits and joint arrival fueled long-standing rumours, despite neither party confirming a romantic relationship.

Sangeetha, who has historically maintained a private profile, has remained absent from recent public events, further signalling the rift in the high-profile marriage. When Trisha Krishnan REVEALED Why She Called Off Her Engagement to Chennai-Based Businessman Varun Manian.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Row

Amid Vijay's ongoing personal issues, his final film, Jana Nayagan, is also facing release delays due to certification issues, adding to a challenging period for the star. For now, Vijay appears determined to keep his personal legal battles separate from his public service ambitions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2026 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).