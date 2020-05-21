Uttar Pradesh: 1041 Migrants Returning From Other States Test Positive For Coronavirus, Barabanki Sees Spike of 95 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Migrant Workers in Past 24 Hours

Migrants | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, May 21: The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday said more than 1000 migrant workers who returned to Uttar Pradesh from different states have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) so far. According to reports, a total of 1,041 inter-state migrants have been found infected with coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh so far. This is out of a total of 5,175 cases in the state as of Thursday morning. India Sees Huge Spike of 5,609 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Increases to 1,12,359, Death Toll Surges to 3435.

According to the UP government, 43,625 samples have been collected from those who have returned to the state following the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, 50 migrants who have returned home were found infected with coronavirus in the state's Basti district. Similarly, on Wednesday, of the total 249 fresh COVID-19 cases, 95 were from Barabanki, all of whom were either migrant workers who recently returned or their close contacts. Coronavirus Lockdown Extended in Uttar Pradesh Till May 31.

Barabanki, which is about 22 kilometres from Lucknow, has seen the maximum influx of migrant workers who have arrived in the state capital on trains and buses in recent days. While 1,041 migrants tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, the number of persons linked to the event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and their contacts who tested positive in the state stood at 1,304 on Tuesday, as per the government.

The state's tally of coronavirus positive cases, on Thursday morning, surged to 5,175 and the number of deaths stood at 127. Over 3000 patients have recovered so far, according to data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.