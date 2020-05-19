Coronavirus Lockdown Extended in Uttar Pradesh Till May 31

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, May 18: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31. The state government took the decision due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The Yogi Adityanath-led government issued a notification regarding the extension of the shutdown in the state. As per the state government’s order, domestic and international air travel will not be allowed. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

School, colleges and other educational institution will also remain shut till May 31. The metro rail services in Uttar Pradesh will also remain suspended during the lockdown. Only the movement of essential service providers will be allowed in the state. India’s Recovery Rate for COVID-19 Improves to 38.29%, 2,715 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Past 24 Hours.

Guidelines Issued by Uttar Pradesh Government For Lockdown 4:

Uttar Pradesh Government has issued revised guidelines for the state during the extended lockdown till 31st May, 2020. #COVID19 https://t.co/QbkJBqqbgq pic.twitter.com/vf9eoMiMdn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed 4,000-mark. Till now, 4,259 people have contracted the deadly virus. More than 100 people have also lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh due to COVID-19. Out of the total infected COVID-19 patients, 2,441 have recovered so far. The state has reported more recoveries from coronavirus (COVID-19) than the number of patients currently going under treatment. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Meanwhile, on Monday, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 96,169. The death toll also jumped to 3,029. According to the Union Health Ministry out of the total cases, 56316 are active cases, and 36824 have been cured, discharged or migrated. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state of India. In Maharashtra, over 35,000 people have contracted COVID-19 so far, while 1,249 people have lost their lives.