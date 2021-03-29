Mirzapur, March 29: A 12-year-old boy died after his mobile battery exploded on his face. The incident took place over the weekend in Matwar village under Halia police circle. The tragic event took place when the he was testing the battery power after charging it with a 'jugaad' charger.

The class 6 student, identified as Monu, died on the spot when the battery exploded on his face leading to severe facial injuries. Monu had put his mobile battery into a 'jugaad' charger. An hour later, he decided to check the power by touching it and the battery exploded immediately, ripping his face. Guwahati Man Approaches Hospital After Abdominal Pain, Doctors Find Mobile Charger in His Urinary Bladder as Result of Masturbation.

Hearing the blast, the family members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to the primary health centre in Matwar where he was declared dead. Later, Monu was cremated without his family informing the police.

