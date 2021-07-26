Sambhal, July 26: A 22-year-old man was killed allegedly by his cousin and brother-in-law, and cousin in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the Hayatnagar area of the district on Saturday night. Villagers spotted his body on Sunday morning and then informed the police. The deceased has been identified as Meeraj. Gujarat Shocker: Elderly Man Stabbed to Death in Morbi District.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Meeraj had a dispute with relatives who allegedly stabbed him to death and later dumped the body at an isolated location. He was a handcraft worker by profession. Meeraj reportedly went out with his cousin Nadeem on Saturday but did not return home. The family of the deceased claimed that they could not contact him as his mobile was switched off. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabs Niece to Death for 'Cheating' on Him.

"Prima facie, it appears that the relatives, including a cousin and brother-in-law, had some rivalry with Meraaj. Based on the family's complaint, a case has been registered against Nadeem, Junaid and several others," reported the media house quoting Superintendent of Police (City) Chakresh Mishra as saying.

Meeraj's body was recovered near Musapur village. Police have sent the body for postmortem. An investigation has been initiated into the case, and police have arrested one of the accused, Nadeem. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the remaining accused.

