Kanpur, March 2: Six persons were killed and about 20 seriously injured when a coal-laden truck overturned in Bhognipur area on Tuesday morning. The truck was carrying labourers who were on their way to Firozabad. The labourers were seated on top of the coal laden truck. All of them belong to Hamirpur district.

As the truck approached Maukhas village, the driver apparently lost control and the vehicle overturned. Six people died on the spot. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital where the condition of eight of them is said to be critical. Surat Accident: 15 Labourers Crushed to Death by Speeding Truck, PM Modi, Ashok Gehlot Express Grief; Here's What We Know So Far.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed district officials to provide proper treatment and all help to the injured persons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).