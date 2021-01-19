Gujarat, January 19: In a tragic accident in Surat district, fifteen labourers, sleeping near the road, were crushed to death by a speeding truck on Tuesday. The incident took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat.

The truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road, police said. While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital, police informed. Madhya Pradesh Accident: 8 Migrant Labourers Dead & 50 Injured After Their Truck Collided With Bus in Cantt PS Area in Guna.

Here's what we know so far:

Condolences:

PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. He said, "The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest."

All the deceased were from Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot was quoted saying, "Deeply saddened to know many labourers from Banswara, Rajasthan have lost lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near the road in Surat. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured."

Compensation:

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani further announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the next of the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Surat.

Similar accidents took place last year during the COVID-19 lockdown when several labourers lost their lives while they walked miles to reach their hometowns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).