Lucknow, September 1: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has set to rest all speculations about alliances for the upcoming UP Assembly elections. The party has announced that it will field candidates for all 403 seats in the in the 2022 state election. Sanjay Singh, AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, has asked party workers to get involved in the preparations for the elections at the booth level in order to fight the imminent polls with full force.

Singh said that AAP's Tiranga Sankalp Yatra will be taken out in all 403 constituencies of the state in the coming days. "Through this, we want to tell the people what real nationalism is. Our nationalism is that every poor child should have access to a better school to study. As in Delhi, the dream for better schools should be achieved in Uttar Pradesh too. Like mohalla clinics in Delhi, every village should have better hospitals or clinics. There should be electricity in the homes of the poor - 300 units should be available free of cost." Sanjay Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: AIMIM Keen on Contesting 100 Seats, Asaduddin Owaisi to Take Final Call, Says Party's State Chief.

He said that the nationalism of AAP is that they will provide good health and education to the people of Uttar Pradesh. "We do not have a cremation-making ideology. The BJP made crematoriums in every village during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2017, they had said that they would do so," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh slammed the ruling government in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that many incidents that hurt the pride of the tricolour had taken place in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government.

a

"Everyday incidents of rape against daughters take place here. Instead of providing justice, the government forcibly burns the victim's body in the dark of night," he alleged. He also slammed the BJP for allowing scams to take place in the state.

"Whether it is the purchase of medical equipment like oximeter, oxygen cylinders and thermometer or purchase of land for Ram temple or the scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state government has no answer to our questions," he said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also mentioned the party's recently concluded membership drive in Uttar Pradesh during the meeting on Tuesday. He claimed that around one crore new members from Uttar Pradesh had joined the party in one month's time. The Uttar Pradesh election is scheduled to be held early next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2021 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).