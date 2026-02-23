Mathura, February 23: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have detained a man following allegations that he s*xually assaulted and killed a stray female dog in Mathura's Vrindavan. The incident, which occurred in the Gaura Nagar locality, sparked immediate outrage among residents, leading to the suspect’s apprehension and subsequent handover to the police on Friday, February 20. The matter came to light when local residents discovered the carcass of a stray dog discarded in the bushes behind the suspect's residence.

Upon closer inspection of the area, witnesses reportedly found blood-stained bedding nearby. Further investigation by the locals allegedly revealed traces of blood inside the suspect's house, intensifying suspicions of foul play. The discovery led to a volatile situation as a crowd gathered, demanding immediate accountability for the animal's death. Mathura Shocker: Youth Seen Washing Restaurant Dishes Inside Toilet in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Public Confrontation and Police Intervention

Before police arrival, the situation escalated as enraged neighbors confronted the accused. Reports indicate that the crowd thrashed the man, blackened his face, and paraded him through the locality as a form of public shaming. Following the public outcry, the suspect was handed over to the Vrindavan police. Officials have taken the man into custody and are currently questioning him regarding the sequence of events that led to the dog's death.

Legal Proceedings and Evidence

The police have sent the dog’s carcass for a post-mortem examination to officially determine the cause of death and to confirm if s*xual assault took place. Forensic evidence collected from the suspect's home and the surrounding bushes is expected to play a critical role in the investigation. Dog Attack in Mathura: 3-Year-Old Child Mauled to Death, Dragged by Pack of Stray Dogs While Paying Outside His House in Kosi Kalan Town.

Authorities stated that once the medical report is finalised, appropriate charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be formally registered.

