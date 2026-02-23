While the Indian film industry is bracing for a massive pan-Indian showdown between Yash’s Toxic and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge aka Dhurandhar 2, one regional player has refused to retreat. Midhun Manuel Thomas’s Aadu 3, the final installment of the beloved Malayalam comedy franchise, has officially locked its release for March 19, 2026, putting it in direct competition with two of the year’s biggest tentpoles.

Vijay Babu Shares Post on Instagram - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Babu (@actor_vijaybabu)

'Aadu 3' Release Date Confirmed

The move has surprised trade analysts, as most regional filmmakers have reshuffled their calendars to avoid being eclipsed by the high-budget spectacles. However, actor-producer Vijay Babu confirmed the date with a "one last ride" message to fans, signalling high confidence in the film’s established cult following.

‘Toxic’ vs ‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs ‘Aadu 3’

The March 19 window is being described by industry experts as "India's biggest cinema moment." The clash features three distinct heavyweights:

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups': Marking Yash’s first release since the record-breaking KGF franchise, this Geetu Mohandas directorial features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara and Kiara Advani.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge': A sequel to Ranveer Singh’s 2025 blockbuster, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is riding on the momentum of its predecessor, which grossed INR 1,300 crore globally.

'Aadu 3': The conclusion of the Aadu trilogy. While smaller in budget, the franchise centering on the misadventures of Shaji Pappan (Jayasurya) and his gang enjoys legendary status in Kerala and among Malayali audiences worldwide.

Experts Predict Massive Footfall

Trade expert Sreedhar Pillai and the PROCAT cinema measurement tool have projected a combined 10 crore (100 million) footfalls for the weekend if the films succeed. UFO Cine Media Network CEO Siddharth Bhardwaj noted that this release window represents "scale rarely seen in cinema," with both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 tipped as potential INR 1,000-crore earners. "When two mass entertainers with pan-India appeal release simultaneously, the result is not just footfalls but concentrated national attention," Bhardwaj told Hindustan Times.

Why Isn't ‘Aadu 3’ Blinking?

Despite the "blood-bath" predicted at the box office, the makers of Aadu 3 are banking on a loyal fan base and a creative shift in genre. Recent posters for the film have hinted at time-travel elements, showing Shaji Pappan in historical Majesty attire, suggesting a fantasy-comedy twist to the established formula. Fan favourites like Sarbath Shameer (Vijay Babu), Dude (Vinayakan), Arakkal Abu (Saiju Kurup) and Saathan Xavier (Sunny Wayne) are all set to return. For many Kerala moviegoers, the charm of Shaji Pappan and "Pinky" the goat is expected to hold its own against the high-octane action of Yash’s Raha or Ranveer Singh’s Hamza.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vijay Babu's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).