Lucknow, April 5: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday at the Civil Hospital here. Yogi was administered the jab by staff nurse Rashmi Singh.

The Chief Minister later said that everyone should get vaccinated in order to check the spread of the virus. PM Narendra Modi Appeals Countrymen to Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Reiterates His 'Dawaayi Bhi Kadayee Bhi' Mantra to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19Yogi Adityanath Gets First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine vaccine at Civil Hospital, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/8HN7v7NHuD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

He said that the vaccine was completely safe and people must continue to follow the safety protocols even after being inoculated.

