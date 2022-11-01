November 1: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Noida’s first data centre today, October 31, 2022. The first phase of this project has been completed and it has been fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Uttar Pradesh's first data centre park in Greater Noida. The first data centre in Noida is spread over a sprawling 3 lakh square feet area and has been built at the cost of ₹5,000 crore. CADD Centre Launches 'First Job Pakka', a Training Cum Placement Initiative to Get Jobs for 5000 Students in One Year.

Yotta started work on its first 20-acre data centre in January 2021, after the Uttar Pradesh government allotted land for the project in 2020. Yotta Infrastructure, a Mumbai-based subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group is building three data centres in Greater Noida and the other two centres are presently under construction.

This will be the first data centre park in the region which will consist of six interconnected buildings, offering a capacity of 30,000 racks to be operated by more than 250 MW of power. The estimated cost of the park is ₹7000 crore. The project will also generate direct and indirect employment.

Benefits of the Data Centre

This project will generate employment for youth and also help IT companies in UP and elsewhere conduct their business. It is a first-of-its-kind data centre park, outfitted with cutting-edge technology and amenities. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Plays Cricket After Inaugurating ‘Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup’ in Lucknow (Watch Video).

What is a Data Centre?

A data center is a physical facility that organizations use to house their critical applications and data. A data center's design is based on a network of computing and storage resources that enable the delivery of shared applications and data. The key components of a data center design include routers, switches, firewalls, storage systems, servers, and application-delivery controllers.

Big companies are now gradually emphasizing on building people's data centres. A data centre is a place where data storage as well as processing of information is done, the responsibility of transporting it from one place to another also comes under it. CM Yogi Inaugurates North India's First Data Centre at Greater Noida.

A large number of servers are established in these centres, data is processed and the information is kept safe within. If any data is needed by any particular company, then they are provided that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2022 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).