Lucknow, November 22: In view of the surge in Covid cases, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to re-impose the restrict 100 guests at weddings and other social functions. The state government, on October 15, had allowed 200 guests at weddings with proper safety protocols. But with Covid cases rising again after the recent festive season, the state government keen to check the resurgence of cases.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister, on Saturday night, asked all district magistrates to ensure restriction of 100 guests at weddings. The state home department will be issuing a formal order in this regard on Sunday. Curfew Imposed in Bhopal And Jabalpur? Old Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Going Viral to Spread Fake News of Complete Lockdown.

The district magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar have already issued orders in this regard. The state government has already started doing random tests on the UP-Delhi border after Delhi reported a mass rise in the Covid curve. The Chief Minister has further sked officials to step up tracing, testing and treatment in order to check spread of Covid.

