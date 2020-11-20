Curfew Imposed in Bhopal And Jabalpur? Old Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Going Viral to Spread Fake News of Complete Lockdown

Bhopal, November 20: Amid coronavirus pandemic, several fake news are going viral on social media, creating panic among masses. One such video is doing rounds on social media in which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan could be heard saying that the state government had imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur to control the spread of COVID-19. However, the video, which is going viral is almost eight months old. Lockdown to Be Re-Imposed Across India From December 1 Due to the Growing Number of COVID-19 Cases? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Tweet.

At present, the state government has not taken any decision to impose curfew in Bhopal or Jabalpur. Notably, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had imposed curfew in these two districts immediately after coming to power in the state in March this year. In the eight months old video, which is going viral now, Chouhan was talking about imposing curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur in March and April. Fact Check: Fake WhatsApp Post on COVID-19 Guidelines Attributed to ICMR Goes Viral, Here's The Truth.

Old Video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Going Viral:

The Curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur Was Imposed in March-April:

Meanwhile, the state government has not taken any decision to impose restriction in the state. The meeting of Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister headed by the CM is currently underway to decide the strategy to control the spread of COVID-19. According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, the government can impose night curfew in seven districts of the state – Bhopal, Indore Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Rewa and Satna. No official announcement has been made regarding this yet.

