Lucknow, December 21: The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board will meet next month to discuss a proposal to change the weekly off in madrasas from Friday to Sunday.

Board chairman Iftikar Ahmed Javed had put up this proposal that was opposed by the teachers' association of madrasas, saying that affecting the change would send out a wrong message. Madrasa Survey Row: Darul Uloom Principal Maulana Arshad Madani Says ‘Govt Has the Right To Conduct Survey of Madrasas’.

Javed said a final decision on the proposal will be taken in a board meeting in January. Diwan Saheb Zaman, Uttar Pradesh general secretary of teachers' association Madaris Arabiya, said special arrangements are made for Friday prayers and that is why it is a holiday for madrasas on Fridays. Uttar Pradesh: Over 7,000 Unrecognised Madrasas in 75 Districts in State, Reveals Survey.

"If this system is changed, it will send out the wrong message," he said. Madrasas across the country are usually closed on Friday. Friday prayers have a special importance in Islam and in view of the preparations for 'jumma', madrasas remain closed on this day.

