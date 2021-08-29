Lucknow, August 29: A teacher in a government primary school shot the husband of his former girlfriend in Madiaon locality here along with his aide. The teacher Hemendra Pratap Yadav, the deceased's wife Preeti Singh and their aide Sunil Kumar have been arrested. Hemendra and Sunil are both teachers in a primary school in Sandila in Hardoi district.

Preeti is also a government teacher in a primary school at Sandila in Hardoi. According to reports, Preeti met Hemendra when both were teaching at a school in Auras, Unnao, in 2018. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Divorced Through Triple Talaq Ends Life After Husband Circulates Obscene Video on Social Media.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh said, "In January 2021, Hemendra was transferred to Etawah. In July 2021, Preeti was married to Ashutosh Singh of Hardoi who worked as PRO at a diagnostic centre in Lucknow. Ashutosh was staying with his brothers Rajesh and Anupam at a house in Maharshi Nagar and went missing around 7 p.m. on August 23."

On August 24, Ashutosh's body was found with gunshot injuries. The ADCP said, "We also recovered a damaged car nearby and found its owner had made a call to the deceased." The owner Hemendra's cell number was in the call detail record of both the deceased and his wife Preeti.

"Preeti broke down on being interrogated and took the names of Hemendra and Sunil who were arrested," the ADCP said. During questioning, Hemendra revealed that he was in love with Preeti but she was married to Ashutosh.

"Preeti was not happy with Ashutosh and shared her unhappiness with fellow teacher Sunil who used to share the details with me," said Hemendra.

Hemendra and Sunil chalked out a plan and called Ashutosh on August 23 on pretext of a business deal and took him to IIM road where they shot him in his head and fled. However, Hemendra ran out of luck as his car hit a road divider and he had to abandon it on the spot which later led the police to him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2021 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).