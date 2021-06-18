Bareilly, June 18: In a shocking incident, two minor children, aged 8 and 6 years, stayed in their house with their father's body for two days simply because they could not understand what had happened to him. On the third day, the children -- a boy and a girl -- went to a neighbour's house asking for food and said that they were hungry and their father "was not talking to them".

Suspecting something amiss, the neighbours went into their home and found their father's body, hanging low from the ceiling. The neighbours informed the police which later said that the deceased had most likely killed himself three days ago as his body had started decomposing. Mumbai: Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Locks Kids With Dead Body, Commits Suicide by Jumping on Railway Tracks.

The wife of the deceased was living with her parents, following a tiff with her husband. The deceased, Manoj Dayal, 32, was working in Noida and had returned home after the lockdown was clamped. He was working from home at a reduced salary and his wife was living with her parents after a tiff. The four-year-old girl and the boy, 6, are under trauma.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "The post-mortem report has confirmed the reason of death as ante-mortem hanging. The body was nearly three days old and children were living in the same house with the corpse of their father. They are with their uncle now. No FIR has been lodged as of now and it is a case of suicide."

