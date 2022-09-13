Badaun, September 13: A five-year-old boy fell from the roof of his house after he was attacked by a troop of monkeys in Jagat village of the district. The boy, Nikhil, was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Nikhil's father, Nekram, the boy was playing alone on the roof when he was attacked. He fell while trying to run and received many internal injuries and fell unconscious.

Sanjay Singh, SHO of the Alapur police station, said: "A minor boy died after he accidentally fell from the roof of his house. His family had refused to send the body for autopsy. Since it was an accident, we did not force the family."

Earlier, a 52-year-old farmer died in a monkey attack at the Kadar Chowk in the town on August 31 and a 35-year-old woman was killed after she also fell from the roof of her house in a bid to escape monkeys in July.

