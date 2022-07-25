In a life-changing incident, a young girl was grabbed by her hair by two spider monkeys in Mexico. The girl was seen hitting the primate enclosure in the video, now making rounds on the internet. With a phone in one hand and the other swinging towards the fence of the animal, the girl was firmly grabbed by the monkeys with people around her screaming. It only let go when a man standing behind the girl was able to scare it away by waving a towel. Don't Mess With Apes! Orangutan Grabs Man Tightly As He Gets Too Close To The Animal's Enclosure; Watch Viral Video.

Warning: Don't Annoy Monkeys!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)