Lucknow, February 13: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh along with the state police have taken another concrete step against the people using internet to watch porn and similar obscene content. In order to discourage and curb such activities in the state, authorities have undertaken a scheme wherein the details of any person who searches porn online will reach the police through an SMS. Uttar Pradesh Govt’s ‘Mera Ghar, Mera Vidyalaya’ Scheme Is a Winner, Becoming Role Model for the Country.

As soon as a person surfs internet for pornographic or obscene content, the police will receive a message on the number 1090. In a press conference today, UP ADG Neera Rawat said that step is initiated to change the mentality of the people, thereby reducing the crime against women in the state with the help of new and advanced technology. Women Power Line 1090: UP Police Launches New Telephone Line for Women's Safety and Security.

The state has created a road map for digital outreach to the women called 'Digital Chakravayuh' (360 Degree Infosystem for Women's Security). Rawat added that it was initially launched a pilot project in just six districts, however now it will be implemented across the state. She also informed that the entire programme has been called 'Humari Suraksha' and it aims at reaching all the internet users in Uttar Pradesh. The scheme will be unfloded in proper sequence.

