Hathras, December 11: A teacher in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has been dismissed because he did not respond to a greeting by a class 11 student, a school official said. The student alleged that his teacher, Mohammad Adnan, did not reciprocate his 'Ram Ram' greeting and, instead, reprimanded him for the gesture.

The incident quickly snowballed into a communal issue with members of right-wing groups converging on the school gates and reciting Hanuman Chalisa in protest. The school principal sacked Adnan, and issued an apology on his behalf while promising "measures to prevent such incidents in the future". The incident took place over the weekend and led to communal tension. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Killed As Car Collides With Truck and Catches Fire After Being Dragged On Highway Near Bhojipura (Watch Video).

Hathras District Magistrate Archana Verma has formed an inquiry committee that included an SDM and a district basic education officer. She has asked them to submit a report within two days.

During a meeting with the authorities, school principal Salman Kidwai said, "Children from both communities have studied in our school for the last 30 years and we never faced such an accusation before. However, we have removed Mohammad Adnan from duty, and the administration has formed a probe committee into the matter."

Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravendra Kumar said, "A child said 'Ram Ram' to his teacher, but he did not respond to the greeting. During inquiry, the principal apologised and committed to preventing such incidents in the future. The District Magistrate has ordered an investigation into the incident, and the school management has acted by dismissing the teacher." Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board to Withdraw Recognition of 199 Secondary Schools Over Irregularities in Board Exams 2023.

Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed at the site. Hathras ASP Ashok Kumar Singh said, "The incident came to our knowledge through social media on December 8. Police conducted an inquiry, but no adverse facts emerged."

