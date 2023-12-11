Prayagraj, December 11: Taking note of schools, having irregularities during the 2023 Board exams of high school and intermediate, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has decided to withdraw recognition of 199 secondary schools affiliated to the Board, an official said. Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary, Divyakant Shukla has sent the list of these schools to all the District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSs) through the board's additional secretaries of Prayagraj, Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur regional offices, instructing them to ensure that these schools are not made centres for the forthcoming high school and intermediate examinations of 2024.

These schools will be in addition to the 253 schools, which have already been debarred from becoming centres by Uttar Pradesh Board for the 2024 class 10 and class 12 exams. UP Board Exams 2023: 1.7 Lakh Students Skip Class 10 Maths Exam Amid Strict Anti-Copying Measures in Uttar Pradesh.

Many of these schools on the list, are ones where cases of serious irregularities or mass cheating had come to light during board and competitive examinations in previous years. "Apart from this, some are also accused of aiding cheating in competitive exams for, which they were made centres or are facing other serious charges," said a senior official of the Board.

Uttar Pradesh Board officials said the action against these schools is pending at the state government level with the joint director (secondary Education). The 199 schools whose recognition withdrawal process is under process include 16 schools of Ghazipur, 12 each in Ballia and Mau, eight in Lucknow, seven in Shahjahanpur and six schools each in Firozabad, Hapur and Meerut.

Apart from these, five schools each in Kanpur Nagar, Hardoi and Hathras districts will also face action. The names of four schools of Prayagraj are also on the list. UP Board Result 2023 Declared: UPMSP Declares Exams Results Classes 10 and 12, Girls Outshine Boys.

A total of around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Board high school and intermediate exams 2024. They include 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls) who have completed the registration formalities. Uttar Pradesh Board's high school, inter exams will begin on Feb 22 and end on March 9.