Kanpur, May 28: A five-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a man who later threw her from the rooftop of his house in a Unnao village. The condition of the survivor is said to be stable while the accused has been arrested.

Times of India reported that the incident took place in a village under the limits of Hasanganj police station late Thursday night. According to the police, the accused is also accused of killing the girl’s father and was recently released on bail. Odisha Shocker: Two Youths Rape 12-Year-Old Girl, Record Video; Arrested

The accused lured the five-year-old neighbourhood girl playing outside the house on the pretext of buying her toffees. Police say he took her to the rooftop of his house where he raped her by gagging her. When the girl raised an alarm, her family members reached the house of the accused, then he threw the girl from the rooftop and fled the spot. What is ‘Digital Rape’ And What is the Punishment for the Crime in India? Everything You Need to Know

The police registered a case and sent the girl to the district hospital for treatment.

The accused was arrested late on Thursday night. Police said he had allegedly killed the survivor’s father and had come out of the jail on bail three months ago.

The parents admitted the survivor to a community health centre. The doctor referred her to the district hospital after preliminary treatment.

“A case has been registered under various IPC sections, including rape and Pocso. After the treatment, the family brought the survivor home after her condition improved. Late in the night, the accused was arrested from near Unch Dwar,” Circle officer (Hasanganj) Raj Kumar Shukla said.

