Lucknow, March 9: A railway employee shot his wife dead in a fit of rage after she asked him to stop drinking. The incident took place on Monday night.

The deceased, Rakhi Mishra, was married to Anupam Mishra in 2005. The couple were staying in Para locality in the state capital.

According to reports, Rakhi asked her husband to quit drinking and the couple had a heated argument on the issue. In a fit of rage, Anupam shot his wife, and the bullet pierced her skull, hitting her in the right temple. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets His 6-Year-Old Daughter on Fire in Sambhal.

Neighbours heard the gunshot and called the police.

Rakhi was rushed to the Trauma Centre at King George's Medical University (KGMU) where she was declared brought dead.

The police detained Mishra who was in an inebriated state. The police have also seized the gun used in the crime.

Mishra later told the police that he had no intention of killing his wife and the gun went off accidentally.

At the time of the incident, the deceased's three children -- Dev, Adi and Sakshi, her brother-in-law and mother-in-law were present in the house. The parents of the deceased have not filed any formal complaint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).