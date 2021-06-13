Kannauj, Jun 13: Three bodies, including that of a woman, were found floating in the Ganga on the Kannauj-Hardoi border, police said on Sunday.

The bodies, found on Saturday, have been handed over to the Hardoi police, they said.

Kannauj SP Prashant Verma said the bodies were found floating in the river near the Badnapur Ghat on Saturday. Bihar: Nearly 12 Dead Bodies Seen Floating in River Ganga, Buxar SDO KK Upadhyay Says Arrangements Are Being Made To Cremate the Corpses.

Since the bodies were spotted in the area under the Hardoi district, the Hardoi police was informed, and they were handed over to the Hardoi police, Verma said.