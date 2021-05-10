As many as 12 dead bodies were seen floating in the Ganga river. Buxar SDO KK Upadhyay said that it seems that these corpses were floating for the last 5-7 days. "We don't have a tradition of immersing bodies in rivers. We are making arrangements to cremate these corpses", he said.

It is a matter of investigation to ascertain if these corpses come from Varanasi, Allahabad, or any other place. We are alerting officials near ghat areas to make sure that it does not happen again: Buxar SDO, KK Upadhyay pic.twitter.com/K4viQV1WWe — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)