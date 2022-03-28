Moradabad, March 28: Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad found a place on the world map, but not for the right reasons. According to the recent 'Annual Frontier Report, 2022' published by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Moradabad is the second-most noise polluted city in the world. The city recorded noise pollution of 114 decibels (db).

On top of the list is Bangladesh's Dhaka, and Islamabad in Pakistan is at the third spot - all top three cities are from South Asia. Other Indian cities where ear-splitting noises have been recorded - are Delhi, Kolkata and Asansol in Bengal, and Jaipur.

Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes and Mismatches, the report, puts together data and observations from top global cities including New York, Hong Kong, Barcelona among others.

According to the WHO guidelines, the report says, the permissible noise level limits are 55 dB (decibels) LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level is the sound level in decibels) for outdoor residential areas and 70 dB LAeq for commercial areas, and where there's traffic. Air Pollution Didn’t Drop During COVID-19 Lockdown in India As Thought: Study

Moradabad, one of India's biggest export hubs, recorded 114 dB noise level, second only to Bangladesh’s Dhaka. The Bangladesh capital is known for its garment industry. Noise above 70 dB over a prolonged period of time can increase the risk of hearing loss, experts say. National Pollution Control Day: Netizens Celebrate the Special Day by Putting Out Important Messages and Raising Awareness About Cleanliness Today!

The South Asian region, which includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, is the noisiest, while Latin America and Europe are the quietest.

The research also includes fascinating insights from global cities. In New York City, nine out of ten mass transport customers are subjected to noise levels that exceed the permissible limit (of 70 decibels), putting them in danger of irreparable hearing damage.

Here is the list of 15 noisiest cities in the world:

Dhaka (Bangladesh) - 119 dB

Moradabad (India) - 114 dB

Islamabad (Pakistan) - 105 dB

Rajshahi (Bangladesh) - 103 dB

Ho Chi Minh City (Viet Nam) - 103 dB

Ibadan (Nigeria) - 101 dB

Kupondole (Nepal) - 100 dB

Algiers (Algeria) - 100 dB

Bangkok (Thailand) - 99 dB

New York (US) - 95 dB

Damascus (Syria) - 94 dB

Manila (Philippines) - 92 dB

Hong Kong (China) - 89 dB

Kolkata ( India) - 89 dB

Asansol (India) - 89 dB

The report also showed that two out of five citizens living in Hong Kong are exposed to the high noise levels of road traffic that is above the recommended limit.

More than half of big European city residents live in locations where noise levels may be harmful to their health and well-being, the report mentioned.

