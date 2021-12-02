India celebrates National Pollution Control Day on December 2, Thursday. The day remarks the importance and need of pollution as people try to bring into attention the dangers against polluted water, air and land. National Pollution Control Day is observed to commemorate those who lost their lives in Bhopal Gas Tragedy that occurred on the night of December 2 and 3, 1984. Meanwhile, netizens also took to social media to share important messages and raising awareness about cleanliness. Check out how twitterati reacted on this day!

Save the Environment!

Let us save our environment from getting poisoned with pollution And let us create more awareness, creating awareness is the only way to educate Happy National Pollution Control Day and let us save our planet. #NationalPollutionControlDay #TeamSP pic.twitter.com/LH5ejRdKPA — Kanchan Goswami (@Kanchan_0794) December 2, 2021

No Nature, No Life

There is No Life without Nature. National Pollution Control Day. #NationalPollutionControlDay — The Krrishh....!!! (@TheKrrishh) December 2, 2021

National Pollution Control Day

On National Pollution Control Day, we pledge to remain committed in our goals towards protecting the environment. pic.twitter.com/3F3KbTkBl7 — Shahanawaz Chowdhury (@shahanawazBGM) December 2, 2021

Know the Significance!

Today's the National Pollution Control Day Or Bhopal Gas Tragedy Day. Today's in History in 1984 3787 People's killed and about 574366 People's were injured in Bhopal Gas Tragedy #bhopalgastragedy pic.twitter.com/ZSPo8BaNDk — RAJA VIKRAM DEV (@RAJAVIKRAMDEV1) December 2, 2021

Let's Pledge to Save Our Planet Earth

#nationalpollutioncontrolday2021 Controlling is the only way of preventing it and creating awareness is the only way to educate…. Happy National Pollution Control Day and let us save our planet.#NationalPollutionControlDay pic.twitter.com/7heBTvb9St — karansamewar (@karansamewar) December 2, 2021

