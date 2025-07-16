Dehradun, July 16: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday welcomed the decision to recite Gita shlokas during prayer meetings, in government schools across the state and said that the highly revered Hindu scripture will serve as the ‘guiding light’ for the new generation. CM Dhami, speaking to reporters on Wednesday said, “Bhagwad Gita shlokas will inculcate the Vedic concept of duty and rightful action in children and will show them the right path. The scriptures will help build good character and also make them understand the power and strength of spirituality.”

“It will shape them as upright individuals. Where they go, they will excel in that area,” he added. Dhami's remarks come on the back of Uttarakhand government passing a directive to all government schools, directing them to recite Bhagwad Gita shlokas during morning prayers. Operation Kalanemi: As Kanwar Yatra Commences, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Says ‘Strict Action to Be Taken Against Those Who Hurt Religion’.

According to the order, one shloka from Bhagwad Gita will be recited every week and the students will also be enlightened about its importance and on how it will help nurture human values, leadership skills, decision-making abilities and scientific thinking in them.

It further says that Gita shlokas should not be treated as just any 'reading material' but it should reflect in the students’ attitude and behaviour. According to government officials, the initiative aligns with the objective of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which calls for creating a blend of traditional knowledge with modern education. Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Amit Shah in Delhi, Discusses Implementation of 3 Criminal Laws in Uttarakhand (See Pics).

Notably, the Uttarakhand government has also asked the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to include the teaching of Hindu scriptures Bhagwad Gita and Ramayan into the school curriculum.

Though, no timeline has been set for the textbooks, integrating traditional systems with modern education, the shlokas from Bhagwad Gita will be recited in daily prayer meetings of schools in the state. As per estimates, there are more than 17,000 government-run schools in the Devbhoomi.

