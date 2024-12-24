New Delhi, December 24: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and presented him Munsiyari Shawl, a symbol of regional culture and heritage. During the meeting, the Chief Minister informed the Union Home Minister about the works being conducted under Vibrant Village in the state and the winter journey. Along with this, the Chief Minister discussed the empowerment of the cooperative sector and the establishment of better coordination between cooperative institutions and farmers. Amit Shah Says 3 New Criminal Laws Becoming Protectors of Civil Rights, Basis of 'Ease of Justice'.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also sought guidance from Amit Shah on various topics related to the development of the state. "Met the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi and presented him Munsiyari Shawl, a symbol of regional culture and heritage. During this, the Hon'ble Home Minister was informed about the works being carried out under Vibrant Village in the state and the winter tour. Also, discussions were held on the empowerment of the cooperative sector and establishing better coordination between cooperative institutions and farmers. On this occasion, guidance was also received from the Honorable Home Minister on various issues related to the development of the state," Shah posted on X.

Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Union Minister @AmitShah chairs a review meeting on the implementation of three New Criminal Laws in Uttarakhand in the presence of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three New Criminal Laws are becoming the… pic.twitter.com/cnWoO7NNUS — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 24, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting today on the implementation of three New Criminal Laws in Uttarakhand, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. pic.twitter.com/iijMMuktW4 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

"Attended the review meeting held in New Delhi regarding the implementation of three new criminal laws in Uttarakhand under the chairmanship of the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. These new laws are important towards reforming and modernizing the justice system. Our double engine government under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji aims to provide speedy, transparent and effective justice to the citizens through these laws," Shah wrote in another post on X.

