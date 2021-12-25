Dehradun, December 25: An 18-year-old girl was brutally thrashed by a 35-year-old shopkeeper after she addressed him as 'uncle' in Sitarganj town of Udham Singh Nagar district. The girl suffered a head injury and had to be be hospitalised. Rajkot Shocker: 22-Year-Old Beaten to Death by Younger Brother Over Minor Tiff

The teenager has been put on oxygen support while a case under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the shopkeeper, according to a report in The Times of India.

Elaborating about the incident, which happened on Tuesday, the SHO Prakash Daanu said that, on December 19, the teenage girl had bought a badminton racket. On Tuesday, she went to the shop for exchanging the racket after she noticed that a few of its strings were broken. The shopkeeper, identified as Mohit Kumar, got irritated when she addressed him as uncle and thrashed her brutally.

The girl sustained a head injury and was dashed to a medical facility for treatment. The police, after being alerted by the medical facility, took suo moto cognisance of the case. After this, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police.

This comes months after Two minor children were allegedly tied to an electric pole and beaten up in Bihar’s West Champaran district for stealing Rs 200. Bihar Shocker: Two Minors Allegedly Tied to Electric Pole, Beaten Up in Champaran District

According to the police, the incident had occurred in the Bhagarwa village where two children, aged between 12 and 15 years were tied to an electric pole. People surrounding them shaved their heads and beat them with sticks. The victims were pleading for mercy but no one listened to them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2021 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).