Rajkot, December 2: In a horrifying incident, a 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother. A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Savan Dalit, 20, at Rajkot police station.

As per the report published by TOI, the victim, Pavan Dalit, 22, was drinking alcohol on Tuesday night with his younger brother Savan on the terrace of their house. Reportedly, Savan is unmarried. Pavan told him that no one in his family is interested in finding a bride for him during the conversation. Both of them entered into a verbal altercation, which turned violent. In a fit of rage, Saven hit Pavan with a cricket bat and brick. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death By His Younger Brother WIth Pair Of Scissors In Lucknow's Gomtinagar.

Savan took Pavan to the hospital, where he misled the staff with a fake story. Pavan succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Reportedly, pavan died due to excessive blood loss. When asked by the police, Savan again told a fake story but confessed to his crime after an intense interrogation. Following his confession, Savan was arrested under charges of murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2021 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).