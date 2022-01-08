Thiruvananthapuram, January 8: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to party sources. The senior Kerala BJP leader, who was seen at a few functions in the state on Friday, learnt about the virus after he went for Civid testing as a mandatory requirement to travel to Bengaluru.

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode where his condition is stated to be normal. India Reports 1,41,986 New COVID-19 Cases, 285 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Reaches 3,071.

In 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country, Muraleedharan had to quarantine himself after he attended a meeting in the state capital at a premier health institute, where a few medical professionals turned Covid positive.

