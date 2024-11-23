Palanpur, November 23: BJP leader Swarupji Thakor on Saturday defeated his nearest Congress rival, Gulabsinh Rajput, by 2,442 votes in the bypoll to the Vav assembly constituency in Gujarat, as per the ECI.

Thakor surged past Rajput in the last two rounds. He bagged 92,176 votes, restricting Rajput to 89,734. Independent candidate Mavji Patel finished third with 27,195 votes. Gidderbaha Assembly By-Election Result 2024: AAP’s Hardeep Singh Dhillon Wins Punjab Bypoll, Defeats Congress’ Amrita Warring by 21,969 Votes.

The bypoll to the Vav assembly segment was necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor after her victory from the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. With the Vav victory, the BJP's tally in the 182-member Gujarat assembly went up to 162.