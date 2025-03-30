In a terrifying incident on Saturday night, March 29, a delivery boy narrowly escaped death when a large tree suddenly fell onto his scooter around 10:30 PM near Maharashtra Bank, Agashi Chalpeth, in Virar, adjacent to Mumbai. CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment as the tree crashed directly onto the scooter, missing the rider by inches. Fortunately, the delivery boy survived the ordeal with no major injuries. Mumbai: Police Identify 16-Year-Old Mother After Newborn Found in Airport Washroom, Claims Miscarriage; Probe Underway into Possible Stillbirth.

Delivery Boy Miraculously Survives As Tree Falls Onto Scooter in Virar

A delivery boy in Virar, Mumbai, narrowly escaped a major accident when a tree suddenly fell near him on Saturday night. The incident, which occurred near Maharashtra Bank in Agashi Chalpeth around 10:30 PM, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.#Virar #Mumbai #Deliveryboy… pic.twitter.com/xJ0Bv8cCY1 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 30, 2025

