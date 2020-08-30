Visakhapatnam, August 30: In a shocking incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, a youth was abused, beaten with sticks and tonsured for allegedly stealing an iPhone from Telugu Bigg Boss participant Nutan Naidu's house. The beating was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside Nutan Naidu's residence. Seven people, including the filmmaker's wife Priya Madhuri, have been booked. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Ex-Convict Rapes 60-Year-Old Aunt After Sprinkling Chilli Powder on Her, Held.

According to a report, the 20-year-old man, who belongs to Scheduled Caste (SC) community, had worked at Naidu's house from February to August 1. On August 27, he was called and accused of stealing Priya Madhuri's iPhone, a charge he denied. He was again called to the house the following day. He was then detained, hit with sticks and rods multiple times and had his head forcibly tonsured. Andhra Shocker: Priest, Two Others Found Dead in Shiva Temple, Human Sacrifice Suspected.

CCTV footages from Naidu's house showed the man seated on the ground and being confronted by others. A woman can be seen beating him with sticks even as he falls at the feet seeking mercy. He was forcibly tonsured and let go later. Upon his release, he reported the matter to the police. Based on his complaint, police charged seven people, including Priya Madhuri, with attempt to murder and also under the SC/ST Act.

