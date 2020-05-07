Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy Seeks Explanation From LG Polymers, Says Criminal Action Will Be Taken Accordingly

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy (Photo Credits: ANI)

Visakhapatnam, May 7: After tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh early on Thursday morning due to a poisonous gas leak, State Industries Minister MG Reddy said the company managing the chemical plant-LG Polymers, has to be responsible for gas leak mishap. According to a tweet by ANI, Reddy said after gas leakage was reported in the factory, lockdown procedure was initiated immediately and local administration was informed. The Minister said that the gas was neutralized to harmless liquid form but, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas.

A total of eight people have died so far due to the mishap in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy added saying that the LG Polymers, a South Korean firm, has explain the reason behind the mishap and what all protocols were followed, and what all were not followed. The Minister said accordingly, criminal action will be taken against them. Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag: What Is Styrene? What Is Its Effect on Human Health? Know All About This Poisonous Gas.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Company managing this has to be responsible for #VizagGasLeak mishap. They'll have to come & explain us exactly what all protocols were followed, and what all were not followed. Accordingly, criminal action will be taken against them: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy https://t.co/tQDKwckBEj — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

The styrene gas leak was reported around 3.30 am in the morning on Thursday from a chemical plant operated by LG Polymers in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The incident came into light after locals complained of some gas in the air and later complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing issues. It must be noted that the city and the surrounding area are home to around 50 lakh people. Vizag Gas Leak: PM Narendra Modi Says Situation is Being Closely Monitored, Prays For 'Everyone's Safety & Well-Being in Visakhapatnam'.

According to reports, total 27 persons are involved in the relief and rescue operation being conducted by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) who are expert in dealing with industrial leakage. SN Pradhan, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) DG said locals reported throat and skin irritation & some toxic infection. About 1000-1500 people have been evacuated, of which more than 800 people have been taken to hospital, the official said.